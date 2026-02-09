Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Château Glo Aesthetics

Treat Yourself To Great Skin
Château Glo Aesthetics is a boutique, results-driven aesthetics studio in Rockville, MD specializing in corrective and preventative anti-aging treatments, where advanced, science-backed care meets a personalized, luxury experience. Owner & Licensed Aesthetician, Caroline, brings over 4 years of medical aesthetics expertise, helping clients feel confident and empowered through treatments that support long-term skin health.

This Valentine’s Day, Château Glo is celebrating self-care with a special gift card promotion: now through February 14th, every $100 gift care purchased automatically enters both the purchaser and recipient into a raffle to win an Epicutis Luxury Skincare Set ($395 value) and a complimentary Refined Reset facial ($249 value), with additional entries for each $100 gift card purchased. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself, or someone you love, to skincare that delivers both results and indulgence.

