Looking for something beyond another food festival or craft fair? The Maryland Irish Festival transforms the Timonium fairgrounds into a celebration of Celtic culture, bringing together live music, traditional dance, authentic food, cultural exhibits and one of the region's largest gatherings of Irish heritage.

The three-day event features performances from traditional musicians and Irish rock bands, along with whiskey tastings, competitions, workshops and historical displays. More than 50 vendors offer everything from Celtic gifts and jewelry to specialty goods that make holiday shopping a little more interesting than a trip to the mall.



Celtic traditions take center stage at Maryland's largest Irish festival

Celtic traditions take center stage at Maryland's largest Irish festival

Families will find plenty to explore, including children's activities, while this year's festival introduces a Sunday brunch and opportunities to take part in traditional céilís throughout the weekend. Admission supports the work of Irish Charities of Maryland and its charitable programs across the state.

For more information, visit irishfestival.com.