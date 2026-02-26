James Joyce Irish Pub is a Harbor East favorite, bringing an authentic Irish pub experience to the waterfront. Guests can enjoy classic comfort dishes and an impressive selection of Irish whiskey and draft beer. From live music and soccer match screenings to festive St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, there’s always something happening.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With James Joyce Pub in Harbor East

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With James Joyce Pub in Harbor East

Whether you're stopping in for dinner, drinks, or catching up with friends, James Joyce is the perfect spot in Harbor East.