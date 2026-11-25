For generations of Calvert Hall families, Thanksgiving comes with a side of football. The 106th Turkey Bowl gives Hallmen, students, alumni and families another chance to celebrate a tradition that connects the school’s past with the community that supports it today.

That spirit extends well beyond game day. Calvert Hall celebrates a record 32 student-athletes who committed to compete at the collegiate level this fall. The school also opened the Huffman Family Sports Performance Center, adding another resource for student-athletes as they train and compete.



Calvert Hall puts school pride and community at center field this Turkey Bowl

Calvert Hall puts school pride and community at center field this Turkey Bowl

Calvert Hall has more than 180 years of tradition rooted in academics, faith, service and Brotherhood. The all-boys Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school serves students in grades 9 through 12, with athletics and extracurricular opportunities that help build the sense of community at the heart of the school.

The Turkey Bowl remains one of the traditions that brings that community together each Thanksgiving and gives generations of Hallmen another reason to show their Calvert Hall pride.

For more information, visit calverthall.com and make sure to watch WMAR on all streaming platforms starting at 9am Thanksgiving Day!

