Thanksgiving Day means football for many Baltimore families, and the Turkey Bowl remains one of the region’s most enduring traditions. Brooks Financial Group has served as the event’s title sponsor since 2013, supporting a rivalry that brings together students, alumni, families, and fans from Calvert Hall College High School and Loyola Blakefield.



Brooks Financial Group carries on a Turkey Bowl tradition generations deep

Brooks Financial Group carries on a Turkey Bowl tradition generations deep

For Michael and Paul Brooks, the game’s history is personal. Their family connection dates back to the very first Turkey Bowl, when their grandfather served as Calvert Hall’s team captain. That legacy continues today through the company’s support of an event that celebrates school pride, community spirit, and a shared Baltimore tradition.

As another Thanksgiving matchup kicks off, Brooks Financial Group extends its best wishes to all players, coaches, and families taking part in this year’s game.

For more information, visit brooksfinancial.com and make sure to watch WMAR on all streaming platforms starting at 9am Thanksgiving Day!

