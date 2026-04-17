In just ten minutes, Plexaderm ’s Rapid Reduction Serum helps smooth out under-eye bags and fine lines across your face and neck. Simply apply to clean, dry skin! It works beautifully on its own or under your favorite oil-free makeup. The results stick with you all day, powered by silicate minerals from shale clay, plus a blend of peptides and collagen that target visible signs of aging.



Learn how Plexaderm can improve your look

Boost your confidence with Plexaderm Learn how Plexaderm can improve your look

Tackle forehead wrinkles, dark circles, crow’s feet, smile lines, and sagging skin around your jawline. Plexaderm is a smart, non-invasive option for anyone: no fillers, needles, or expensive appointments required.

Enjoy results that last 6–10 hours. Curious? There’s no better moment to test it out.

Don't miss Plexaderm's special offer! Click here to get a trial pack for just $14.95 with free shipping.

