For many women, perimenopause and menopause bring changes that can affect sleep, mood and everyday comfort. Black Girl Vitamins offers two supplements formulated specifically for Black women as they navigate those stages of life.

Meno-Chill targets physical and emotional menopause symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings and disrupted sleep. Peri Meno-Chill, which debuted earlier this year, supports women in the stage before menopause, with a focus on mood, stress management, emotional well-being, digestive health, bone health and immune health.

Black Girl Vitamins targets menopause symptoms with two tailored supplements

Black Girl Vitamins targets menopause symptoms with two tailored supplements

Black Girl Vitamins launched in 2021 as a Black-owned wellness brand focused on the nutritional needs of Black women. The company works with health experts on its science-backed supplements and also supports the community through health education, partnerships and a $100,000 scholarship fund for women who pursue healthcare careers.

Shoppers can use code MIDDAY20 for 20% off.

For more information, visit blackgirlvitamins.co.