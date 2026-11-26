Black Friday shopping is in full swing, and this year’s beauty and wellness deals make it easier to stock up on favorites while checking off holiday gift lists. Celebrity Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Mickey Williams highlights several standout products offering significant savings through the holiday shopping season.



Black Friday shoppers can save more than half on beauty favorites

Black Friday shoppers can save more than half on beauty favorites

The P3 Electric Shaver Bundle is available at 40% off, making it a practical gift option for men. Curly-haired shoppers can save 30% on Love Ur Curls, a three-step haircare system designed to cleanse, condition, and define curls. Sensitive skin shoppers can also find savings on AESTURA products, with discounts of up to 30% during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on Amazon. The brand is known for products that support the skin’s moisture barrier and deliver lasting hydration.

Additional deals include up to 55% off select products from KilgourMD, whose scalp serums were developed to support healthier-looking hair, and 25% off sitewide savings from Charlotte Tilbury on beauty favorites and holiday gifts.

For more information, visit sharetheglam.com.