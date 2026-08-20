Bin 604 Wine + Spirits, part of Tony Foreman + Co., opened in 2001 in response to guests at Petit Louis Bistro and Charleston who wanted access to the wines they enjoyed in the restaurants. From the beginning, the goal was to create a wine shop that reflected the same thoughtful curation and quality found on the group's wine lists.

More than two decades later, the shop continues to build on that reputation through careful selection rather than volume. The team tastes thousands of wines each year to curate only the best few hundred, offering exceptional bottles at every price point—from an outstanding $10 everyday wine to rare collector selections.

Bin 604 Wine + Spirits is raising the bar (and the glass)

Bin 604 Wine + Spirits offers a variety of weekly and monthly events including Thursday Tastings, Biology Wine Classes, Private Tastings, and our Case of the Month special. You’ll also want to check out Girls On Grapes: Bin 604’s Women’s Wine Tasting Club!

Bin 604 Wine + Spirits is conveniently located on the second floor of the Whole Foods parking garage in Harbor East. Stop in today, or visit us online at bin604.com

