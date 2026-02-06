Big Game Day Party with Ovie Mughelli

As fans gear up for the milestone Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, the excitement isn’t just about the matchup; it’s about great food, good company, and throwing a watch party that feels like a win.

Ovie Mughelli, former All-Pro NFL fullback, network football analyst, and one of the most fun personalities to talk sports brings a player’s perspective to Big Game entertaining, with easy menu upgrades, stress-free hosting tips, and simple touches that make guests feel like MVPs. Ovie shares his favorite ways to level up any Super Bowl gathering… plus his fun prediction for the big matchup and his take on the biggest football highlights (and yes, a few disappointments) from the past year that fans are still buzzing about.