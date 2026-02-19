Sharon Virts is an award-winning local author whose path to writing was anything but traditional. After building and selling a major company, she found inspiration in history, forgotten stories, and even the walls of an old house. Her bestselling novels are known for bringing real people and mysteries from the past vividly to life.

Between the Lines with Sharon Virts

“Between the Lines With Sharon Virts” is a new monthly segment highlighting her journey, her books, her book club, and practical tips for aspiring authors. Sharon Virts’s story demonstrates that it is never too late to begin a new chapter and pursue a passion for storytelling.

