A massive transformation is reshaping one of Baltimore's historic neighborhoods. The Perkins-Somerset-Oldtown project replaces aging public housing with modern, mixed-income communities that residents actually want to call home.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City leads this $1 billion initiative, which creates vibrant, walkable neighborhoods while ensuring legacy residents keep their right to return. The vision extends far beyond housing to include new schools, parks, recreation facilities and stronger connections between downtown and the waterfront.

Community members have guided the project since 2017 through extensive engagement sessions. Their input shapes everything from building designs to neighborhood amenities.

The transformation already shows impressive results. More than $540 million in public, private and nonprofit investment flows into the area, generating thousands of construction jobs for local workers. Major community improvements include new parks, renovated recreational facilities and a brand-new K-8 school.

Baltimore transforms public housing with $1 billion mixed-income project

Baltimore transforms public housing with $1 billion mixed-income project

This approach represents a major shift from Baltimore's public housing origins in the late 1930s. Instead of isolated housing projects, the city now builds diverse communities that blend income levels and provide comprehensive resident services.

The multi-phase project continues expanding, bringing new opportunities for families who need affordable housing without sacrificing quality or community connections.

Learn more about Baltimore's housing transformation initiatives at habc.org.