Most people know what happens before recycling day. The bigger mystery is what happens after the truck pulls away. In Baltimore County, residents can get that answer for themselves thanks to free tours of the County's Materials Recovery Facility, where recyclables are sorted and prepared for a second life.

Baltimore County Recycling Division manages the County's recycling and waste-reduction programs and operates one of only a handful of publicly owned Materials Recovery Facilities in Maryland. The facility not only helps support free curbside recycling collection for residents, but also gives visitors an up-close look at the recycling process and the technology that keeps materials out of the landfill.



Baltimore County wants residents to break these common recycling habits

Knowing what belongs in the recycling bin is more important than many people realize. Recycling correctly helps reduce contamination, conserve natural resources and extend the life of Baltimore County's only active landfill. The Division also offers educational programs designed to help residents recycle with confidence and make a greater impact in their communities.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit baltimorecountymd.gov

