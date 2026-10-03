Baltimore County residents are being encouraged to take part in a community-wide effort to reduce litter and beautify neighborhoods this fall.

The BaltCo Litter Blitz brings together volunteers, community groups and organizations for cleanup events throughout October and November. Participants can organize their own cleanup projects or join existing efforts taking place across the county.



Baltimore County launches BaltCo Litter Blitz volunteer cleanup effort

Baltimore County launches BaltCo Litter Blitz volunteer cleanup effort

To help support volunteers, Baltimore County is providing a limited supply of trash bags and work gloves. Community members can also use an online map to locate cleanup events and find opportunities to get involved.

The initiative includes a unique partnership with Baltimore County Public Schools. When cleanup organizers report the results of their events, they can select a local school to receive credit. Schools compete for grant funding that supports environmental programs and projects.

Those interested in organizing or joining a cleanup can find additional information at BaltCoLitterBlitz.com.