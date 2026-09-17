Most people recognize DAP products from their local hardware store or job site, but they might not know this trusted home repair brand has deep Baltimore roots.

For more than 160 years, DAP Global has helped Americans build, repair, and improve their homes. The company runs its headquarters and manufacturing operations right here in East Baltimore, where teams develop the caulks, sealants, and adhesives that solve everyday problems for homeowners and contractors.

DAP's local R&D lab creates new formulations using advanced material science. These innovations help both weekend DIYers and trade professionals tackle projects with confidence, from sealing bathroom tiles to major construction work.



Baltimore company DAP Global celebrates 160 years of home repair innovation

Baltimore company DAP Global celebrates 160 years of home repair innovation

The company's Baltimore presence goes beyond manufacturing. DAP invests heavily in local organizations and continues expanding its operations, creating jobs and supporting the regional economy.

What started as an American legacy brand has become a Baltimore success story. The East Baltimore facility serves as the innovation hub for products that reach homes and construction sites nationwide, proving that local expertise can have national impact.

DAP continues investing in both its Baltimore operations and the community, maintaining the connection between local innovation and helping people improve the spaces where they live and work.

Learn more about DAP's products and innovations at dap.com.

