Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants - Everyday Heroes April 2023

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants and WMAR-2 News are celebrating Everyday Heroes doing good in their communities!

In past years, Everyday Heroes has honored public servants, families, seniors, and young people who make a difference every day. For 2023, the program is celebrating elementary school classrooms who affect change and do good. Winning classes will receive a milk and cookies party!

Congratulations to February winners at Boys Latin Lower School for their diaper drive benefiting ShareBaby, and March winners Ms. Carlson's third grade class at Ring Factory Elementary School, who put together and delivered care packages for cancer patients.

If you know an elementary school classroom who is going above and beyond, nominate them here.