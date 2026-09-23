Local author-turned-filmmaker Stacey Blackwell brings her latest project to the big screen this fall. Her heartfelt holiday film "The Gift We Forgot" premieres at Baltimore's historic Senator Theatre on Thursday, September 24.

Blackwell founded P&D Productions after establishing herself as a self-published author with 18 books available on Amazon. She wrote, directed, and produced "The Gift We Forgot," which explores themes of family, love, forgiveness, and remembering what truly matters during the holiday season.

The filmmaker will attend the premiere alongside actress Savonna Champ to share insights about the film's inspiration and message. The project celebrates independent filmmaking while showcasing talented local actors and authentic storytelling rooted in Baltimore.

Author Stacey Blackwell's holiday film "The Gift We Forgot" debuts

Author Stacey Blackwell's holiday film "The Gift We Forgot" debuts

The premiere will give the Baltimore community an opportunity to come together and support local talent and storytelling.

The Senator Theatre screening runs from 7:00-9:00 PM with tickets available for $20. Seating operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so advance purchase is recommended.

Tickets for "The Gift We Forgot" premiere are available now. For more information about P&D Productions, visit pandproductionsbaltimore.com.