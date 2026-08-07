Summer readers searching for the perfect final vacation read can turn to Best-Selling Historical Fiction Author Sharon Virts' expertly-curated collection. Her "Six Historical Escapes for the Last Days of Summer" features recently released novels that transport readers from New England islands to Martha's Vineyard, 1950s California, and America's Space Race era.

These carefully-selected stories blend romance, beautiful settings, family secrets, and just enough mystery to keep pages turning during these final warm days. Each book combines real historical events with compelling drama, offering readers entertainment while connecting them to pivotal moments in American history.



Author Sharon Virts has six historical escapes for the last days of summer

Sharon Virts Books recommends six historical escapes for the last days of summer

Sharon's own American Regency novel "Masque of Honor" anchors the collection as the first book in her Fields of Honor series. The selection reflects her signature approach of bringing historical periods to life through emotionally-rich storytelling that resonates with modern readers.

Through Sharon Virts Books, the author creates meticulously-researched novels while recommending other historical fiction that meets her high standards for both historical accuracy and engaging narrative. Her work helps readers discover how past events connect to contemporary emotional experiences.

The complete annotated list lives on the #ReadWithSharon Bookshelf at SharonVirts.com/BetweenTheLines, where readers find links to every featured book alongside information about Sharon's own novels, including the continuing Fields of Honor series.

Whether seeking romance, mystery, or deeper historical understanding, Sharon Virts says these six selections offer the perfect literary escape as summer transitions to fall.