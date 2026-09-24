When disaster strikes, having enough food for your family becomes a top priority. Augason Farms specializes in emergency food storage solutions designed to keep families fed during uncertain times.

The company offers freeze-dried and dehydrated meals that can last up to 30 years when stored properly. These aren't your typical camping meals. Augason Farms focuses on complete nutrition with options like hearty stews, pasta dishes, and breakfast items that taste good and provide the calories families need.

Their emergency food kits come in various sizes, from 72-hour supplies for short-term emergencies to year-long food storage for extended situations. The meals require only water to prepare, making them practical when power and cooking options are limited.

Nathan Yearsley from Augason Farms explains that proper emergency preparedness starts with having enough food and water stored safely. The company recommends storing emergency supplies in cool, dry places and rotating stock regularly to maintain freshness.

Beyond individual meals, Augason Farms offers complete emergency food systems including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Their products are designed for families who want reliable food storage without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Augason Farms helps families prepare for emergencies with long-term food

Augason Farms helps families prepare for emergencies with long-term food

Emergency preparedness experts recommend having at least three days of food and water for each family member, though many families are choosing to store much more for extended peace of mind.

Visit AugasonFarms.com to explore their complete line of emergency food storage solutions.