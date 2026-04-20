Ascentim is an award-winning executive coaching and leadership development firm founded by Lisa L. Baker, a former senior leader at Citigroup, Microsoft, and Synchrony with more than 20 years of Fortune 500 experience.

Recognized by Inc. as one of the Best in Business for Coaching and Career Development, Ascentim is trusted by high-performing leaders and purpose-driven organizations who view leadership as a strategic advantage.

The firm works with leaders and their teams to navigate complexity, strengthen decision-making, and lead with greater clarity and consistency.

What makes Ascentim distinct is its fully customized approach — no off-the-shelf programs and no one-size-fits-all solutions. Every engagement is built around the specific leader or organization it serves.



Learn more about Ascentim

Ascentim offers award-winning executive coaching and leadership development Learn more about Ascentim

During this interview, Lisa shares the moment that led her to walk away from a high-powered corporate career and build something of her own and why that story resonates with so many leaders today.

For anyone who has ever achieved a goal and wondered why it did not feel the way they expected, this conversation offers both recognition and a clear next step.

In honor of Ascentim’s fifth anniversary, Ascentim is offering 25% off executive coaching packages for clients who book by December 31, 2026.

Viewers are also invited to book a complimentary strategy session to move from pressure to purpose and start leading boldly.

To get started, click here.