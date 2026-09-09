Professional painters from across the United States are spending their summer documenting Harford County's scenic charm, brush stroke by brush stroke.

The 12th Annual Harford Plein Air Festival gives artists from July 1 through September 11 to create their masterpieces outdoors across the county. Unlike typical weekend events, this extended timeline lets painters work at their own pace while competing for thousands of dollars in prizes and sales opportunities.

The Maryland Center for the Arts organizes the festival as part of their mission to bring affordable arts programming to the region. This year, they're offering something extra special for locals.

Community members and businesses can commission participating festival artists to create custom paintings. Whether you want your home, business, farm, favorite landscape, or even a family portrait captured on canvas, these talented painters will create it on-site in your preferred style.



Artists capture Harford County beauty in annual Plein Air Festival

Artists capture Harford County beauty in annual Plein Air Festival

The festival culminates with a public gallery reception and awards ceremony on Friday, September 11 from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the Bel Air Armory.

Proceeds from the commission program support the Maryland Center for the Arts and their community programming efforts.

Contact Bob Willenbrink at bwillenbrink@mdcfa.org to learn about commissioning opportunities, or visit mdcenterforthearts.org for festival details.