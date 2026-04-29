The Maryland SPCA is dedicated to reducing pet homelessness with a mission that goes beyond adoption. By providing pet retention services, safe housing, and empowering the community to get involved, the organization supports Baltimore’s pets and the people who care for them.

This spring, the Maryland SPCA invites animal lovers and art enthusiasts to the "Kindness for Paws Art Show," a community event that blends creativity, compassion, and youth engagement. Through a partnership with Maryland art teachers, students have lovingly created two-dimensional artwork capturing the spirit and personality of cats and dogs who have found homes through the shelter. The event showcases this vibrant collection at White Marsh Mall, on the first floor by Macy’s Home, from May 9 through May 17.

Art and furry fundraising combine for "Kindness for Paws Art Show"

Art and furry fundraising combine for "Kindness for Paws Art Show"

The highlight arrives on May 17, when physical copies of the artwork are available for purchase from 11 AM until 1 PM, with all pieces sold on a first come, first serve basis. Student art is priced at $10, and teacher-created pieces are $20. Every sale benefits the Maryland SPCA’s ongoing animal welfare programs, helping more pets find safety and loving homes.

Visitors can take home a unique piece of art that celebrates hope, love, and second chances, while supporting lifesaving services for Baltimore’s shelter animals. The "Kindness for Paws Art Show" is more than just an exhibit—it’s a way to inspire kindness, encourage youth participation in community service, and make a real impact for pets in need.