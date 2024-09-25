An NAR update from W Home Group

The W Home Group of Next Step Realty is committed to helping their clients win. As the the number one team of agents in Maryland, they are a trusted resource in the ever changing real estate landscape.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reached a settlement about payout of commissions. After the Department of Justice looked over the case this summer, the settlement is going forward.

The new laws help clearly outline buyer and seller commissions. In certain situations, the new law could mean a client is paying a buyer commission, and your agent should go over any out of pocket fees with you prior to signing any paperwork.

While the home buying process hasn't changed too much for Maryland, the lawsuit highlights how important choosing the right agent is. The person you sign on with is your advocate when making one of the biggest purchases you'll make. Your agent should be transparent, well versed in the new laws, and make sure you're comfortable and know what to expect out of the process.

