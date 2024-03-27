Real Estate Rundown with W Home Group - Commission Changes

A recent settlement may change the way real estate agents are paid, but what won't change is the W Home Group's commitment to their clients.

The W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents. Working together means agents can collaborate to find exactly what their clients need.

In Maryland and a handful of other states, real estate agents are prohibited from representing both the buyer and the seller in a deal. The settlement largely focuses on states where agents are able to represent both sides, but it will still bring some changes to the local market.

Ultimately, communication and negotiation will be more transparent, and sellers will have more leeway over the options they'd like the agent to take care of on their behalf.

Even if you aren't ready to buy or sell, you can meet with an agent to ask any questions about what the new rules mean for Marylanders, or to prepare for buying or purchasing down the road.

