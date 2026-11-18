The first three years of life play a major role in a child’s brain, bone, and immune development, making nutrition especially important during the toddler years. The American Dairy Association North East is encouraging parents to focus on simple, realistic changes that can add more nutrients to everyday meals and snacks rather than chasing a perfect diet.

Registered Dietitian Danielle Smiley says small food swaps can help increase variety and improve the nutritional value of foods toddlers already enjoy. Dairy foods such as milk, cheese, and yogurt provide 13 essential nutrients, along with high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that support healthy growth and development.



American Dairy shares easy ways to boost nutrition during the toddler years

American Dairy shares easy ways to boost nutrition during the toddler years

The organization uses educational campaigns, digital content, recipes, events, and social media outreach to help families better understand the nutritional benefits of dairy foods. This latest effort highlights practical ways parents can make nutrient-rich choices that fit naturally into everyday routines.

For more information, visit americandairy.com/toddlerfeeding.

