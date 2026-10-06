Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is helping shoppers stretch their dollars with limited-time savings on some of today's most popular beauty, wellness and lifestyle products.

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Mickey Williams, Founder of ShareTheGlam.com, recommends taking advantage of discounts on everyday essentials and trending finds while the event is underway.

Featured deals include 25% to 40% off select Luseta Beauty shampoo and conditioner duos, up to 50% off EverFoams fuzzy slippers and up to 27% off Mojo Energy Pouches, along with special pricing on products from Sky Organics and Mad Hippie.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers beauty and lifestyle savings

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers beauty and lifestyle savings

Prime Big Deal Days runs October 6 through October 7 and offers exclusive discounts for Prime members. Learn more at ShareTheGlam.com and Amazon.com.

