Holiday travel, shopping and family gatherings can quickly push exercise, nutrition and sleep down the priority list. TV Personality and Fitness Enthusiast Alexa Lee says a few simple habits can make it easier to stay active and energized without giving up favorite seasonal traditions.

Lee recommends finding realistic ways to add movement to packed days, whether that means a workout at home, exercise while traveling or active time with family. Consistency matters more than trying to fit lengthy gym sessions into an already crowded calendar.

Nutrition also plays a role. Lee incorporates dairy milk into her workout routine for its protein, carbohydrates and natural electrolytes and uses chocolate milk after exercise as a recovery option.



Alexa Lee's simple game plan keeps holiday wellness from slipping

Alexa Lee's simple game plan keeps holiday wellness from slipping

Wearable technology can help people keep an eye on activity and rest during hectic weeks. Lee highlights the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 9, which connect through Samsung Health. The watch tracks fitness levels and daily cardio load and includes personalized sleep coaching.

Her larger holiday message stays simple: make room for movement, smart nutrition, rest and recovery even when the calendar fills up.

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