A fall reset is about more than organizing closets and putting away summer gear. As temperatures cool and families spend more time indoors, fall is also a good time to tackle allergens that may be lingering throughout the home.

Lifestyle expert Alexa Lee suggests looking beyond the usual cleaning routine and paying attention to areas where allergens can collect, including couches, rugs, bedding, pet spaces, and other frequently used areas. Fall allergy season can bring added challenges as ragweed peaks and outdoor allergens make their way inside.



A fall reset can help reduce allergens hiding in your home

A fall reset can help reduce allergens hiding in your home

To help address those everyday allergens, Alexa Lee recommends adding Clorox PURE Allergen Neutralizer to a seasonal cleaning routine. The bleach-free air and fabric sprays are designed to neutralize common household allergens including pet dander, dust mite matter, and non-living pollen, helping create a fresher environment for family members and guests.

For more information, visit Clorox.com.