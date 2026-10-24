Cooler temperatures make fall an ideal time to clear clutter and prepare homes for the months ahead.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? encourages homeowners to focus on spaces that often become catchalls throughout the year, including basements, spare rooms, garages and sheds. Clearing out unused items can create more living space for holiday gatherings while helping homeowners make better use of their homes during the winter season.



1-800-GOT-JUNK? shares ways to get homes ready for winter

1-800-GOT-JUNK? shares ways to get homes ready for winter

Reducing clutter can also improve safety. Removing items stored near furnaces and heating vents may help reduce fire risks, while organizing garages can make room for vehicles and seasonal equipment before winter weather arrives. The company provides full-service junk removal, handling the lifting, loading and disposal process for customers.

For more information, visit 1800gotjunk.com.