Holiday gatherings, gift exchanges and family visits can make a home feel crowded fast. Taking time to declutter before guests arrive can make entertaining easier and help create a more comfortable space throughout the season.

The team at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? recommends starting with the kitchen by clearing out unwanted items from refrigerators and pantries before holiday cooking begins. Common gathering areas such as living rooms and dining rooms also benefit from a quick cleanup, especially when removing items that create clutter or potential tripping hazards.

Families with children may want to sort through toys before the holidays to make room for new gifts. Donating gently used items can help other families while creating extra storage space at home. Many 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises work with local charities to help unwanted items find a new purpose.



1-800-GOT-JUNK? helps clear holiday clutter before it takes over

1-800-GOT-JUNK? helps clear holiday clutter before it takes over

Planning ahead for post-holiday cleanup can also make the new year less stressful. Clearing out seasonal waste, packaging and unwanted items early can help homeowners start 2027 with a more organized space and a fresh outlook.

Whether removing a few bulky items or tackling a larger cleanup project, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? offers full-service junk removal with a focus on recycling and donation whenever possible.

For more information, visit 1800gotjunk.com.

