Talking one-on-one with Dr. Roland Thorpe about the health of African American men

WMAR-2 News Mark Roper is talking Men's Health this June.

He sat down one-on-one with Dr. Roland Thorpe, professor of Health, Behavior and Society at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to discuss health, physical health and mental health, issues facing African-American men.

"Black men don't talk about mental health, because they see that as a weakness. There is a stigma associated with going to seeking out help for mental health. People may think Black men may be crazy, which I want to make sure is known, that is the farthest thing from the truth."

Dr. Thorpe also says going to the doctor, before something goes wrong, could go a long way to helping Black men live longer lives, "Health repair versus health maintenance. What I mean by that is we won't necessarily go to the doctor for those annual visits but when we go to the doctor, it's for some reason that we really have to. And if we would just go on a regular basis, provided we had the access, some of this early detection would provide us the opportunity to live a longer, fuller life."

"If you don't to do it for yourself, think about your loved ones, who you may leave behind, if we don't think about engaging in going to the doctor, and these more positive health behaviors."

See the full interview with Dr. Thorpe here.