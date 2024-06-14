Men's Health Month: The importance of having a primary care doctor

BALTIMORE — June is Men’s Health Month and we are focusing on what men can do to take better care of themselves.

Research shows a majority of men would rather do chores than go to the doctor.

A Cleveland Clinic survey backs it up. The survey found that 55% of men aren't getting regular health screenings.

Bryan Alston was 27 years old when he learned he had high cholesterol, “It was something where when I was child it was something that was a problem and then it kind of went away for awhile. But, 6 or 7 years ago, it started to creep back up again."

Alston had to change his diet and take medication. Nearly 7 years later, he's in good health.

“If I hadn’t been going to the doctor regularly, I would have not known that my cholesterol was sky high. That’s something 20 or 30 years down the line could cause a problem.”

He has a message for all men.

“Take care of you. So, you can take care of the things and the people important to you.”

However, not everyone is like Alston.

According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 72 percent of men would rather clean the bathroom than go to the doctor.

“I think a lot of guys choose to put their head in the sand. They feel good. They feel ok," said Dr. Gregory Small.

Dr. Gregory Small is the Medical Director of Primary Care for GBMC Health Partners. He says it's important to establish a relationship with a doctor before you need one.

“There really is an interaction with the patient and the physician that comes to a concept of shared decision making. We can make recommendations, we can give guidance," said Small.

Dr. Small says finding a primary care doctor can be difficult.

If you're looking for a doctor, you can visit this website .