Man who saved girl from Maryland bay receives Carnegie Medal

Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 17:34:20-05

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who jumped into a bay from a bridge to rescue a drowning toddler has been awarded the Carnegie Medal, a national honor that recognizes civilians who put themselves in dangerous situations to save others.

Jonathan Bauer of Berlin is among the 17 medal recipients that the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced on December 20.

The 51-year-old leapt 30 feet into the Assawoman Bay in Ocean City on May 2 to save a girl who was ejected from her family’s pickup truck during a five-vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge.

