Man who saved baby from Bay details experience

We’re hearing from the man who jumped off a bridge and into the Assawoman Bay to save a two-year-old girl last weekend.

The girl was thrown from a pickup truck Sunday afternoon after a crash on the route 90 bridge. It involved five vehicles.

Jonathan Bauer and his daughter Ava were in one of the cars involved in that accident. He says when he saw the girl in the water, she was first on her back floating, but then when he saw her flipped over he jumped in.

Bauer and his daughter were emotional at today's press conference. Ava says she was scared he would die or be paralyzed from jumping off the bridge.

The crash sent the girl and seven others to the hospital. They've all been released.