Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Maryland enters new COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_6219669414.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 06:00:06-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is entering the next phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. Maryland enters Phase 2B on Tuesday to enable Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told a panel of state lawmakers on Monday that the state will continue to prioritize vaccinating people 65 and older. Separately, a Senate committee voted Monday to send Schrader's nomination to be the permanent secretary to the full Senate for a vote. Maryland entered phase 2A of its vaccine eligibility last week for all state residents 60 and over. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020