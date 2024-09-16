Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Brandon Scott & wife are expecting another child

Brandon Scott's family
Mayor Brandon Scott
Brandon Scott's family<br/>
Brandon Scott's family
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's mayor is preparing for another new addition to his family.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced on social media that his wife Hana Pugh is pregnant, with her third child.

The couple posted photos from their beach vacation, writing in the sand: "Baby Scott 2025."

Scott wrote that they will soon "become a family of 5."

Their youngest child, Charm, will be 8 months old on Sept. 26.

RELATED | Mayor Brandon Scott announces birth of his first child

Scott and Pugh also got married a month ago, in a surprise wedding.

RELATED |Mayor Scott marries fiancee over the weekend

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices