Mayor Brandon Scott & wife are expecting another child

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's mayor is preparing for another new addition to his family.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced on social media that his wife Hana Pugh is pregnant, with her third child.

We enjoyed our vacation as a family of 4 before we become a family of 5! ❤️ @hanalulu12 pic.twitter.com/eHukFxpm7l — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) September 14, 2024

The couple posted photos from their beach vacation, writing in the sand: "Baby Scott 2025."

Scott wrote that they will soon "become a family of 5."

Their youngest child, Charm, will be 8 months old on Sept. 26.

Scott and Pugh also got married a month ago, in a surprise wedding.

