Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Scott marries fiancee over the weekend

Mayor Brandon Scott marries his fiancee, Hana Pugh
Alicia Wilson
Mayor Brandon Scott marries his fiancee, Hana Pugh<br/>
Mayor Brandon Scott marries his fiancee, Hana Pugh
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated another major life milestone this weekend - he married his longtime fiancee, Hana Pugh.

Scott's sister posted photos on Facebook, and noted:

In true Baltimore fashion, we ate all of the best of Baltimore cuisine from chicken boxes to egg custard snowballs and danced the Park Heights strut... It was truly a beautiful wedding reflecting the love and friendship you have for one another and all of us!

Scott was seen dressed sharply in a light-colored suit and white sneakers; he carried his baby, Charm, in one of the photos. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1057636659262624&width=500&show_text=true&height=769&appId" width="500" height="769" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

Pugh was seen in a lacy, strappy dress and a long white veil.

Scott and Pugh's son, Charm Jamie Scott, was born this past December.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices