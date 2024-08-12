Mayor Scott marries fiancee over the weekend

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated another major life milestone this weekend - he married his longtime fiancee, Hana Pugh.

Scott's sister posted photos on Facebook, and noted:

In true Baltimore fashion, we ate all of the best of Baltimore cuisine from chicken boxes to egg custard snowballs and danced the Park Heights strut... It was truly a beautiful wedding reflecting the love and friendship you have for one another and all of us!

Scott was seen dressed sharply in a light-colored suit and white sneakers; he carried his baby, Charm, in one of the photos.



Pugh was seen in a lacy, strappy dress and a long white veil.

Scott and Pugh's son, Charm Jamie Scott, was born this past December.