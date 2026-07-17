Weekly Matter for Mallory: Spotting jury duty scams, homeowner fights for safer streets

BALTIMORE — This week, Mallory is looking at two stories that show why speaking up matters: how one Anne Arundel County woman avoided becoming the victim of a convincing jury duty scam, and why a Catonsville homeowner is working to make her street safer after nine crashes.

🚧 After 9 crashes, Catonsville homeowner gets path to speed humps - but first must win neighbors' support

After nine crashes outside her home, one Catonsville homeowner finally has a path toward traffic-calming measures. The catch? She'll first need enough support from her neighbors before speed humps can become a reality, highlighting how community involvement can shape road safety improvements.

Catonsville homeowner gets path to speed humps, but first must win neighbors' support

👉 Read more

📞 Anne Arundel County woman spots jury duty phone scam after caller mispronounces local names

When Nadine O'Drain received a call claiming she had missed jury duty, the scam almost sounded believable. But when the caller mispronounced familiar Anne Arundel County landmarks and demanded thousands of dollars in fines, she knew something wasn't right. Officials say they're receiving multiple reports of this scam and remind residents that courts will never call demanding payment for missing

jury duty.

Anne Arundel County woman spots jury duty phone scam after caller mispronounces local names

👉 Read more

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Hang up and call back....If someone claims to be from a government agency, court, or utility company and asks for immediate payment, hang up. Look up the agency's official phone number and call them directly to verify the claim.

Stay consumer-aware and sign up for the weekly Matter for Mallory newsletter.