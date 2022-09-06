Ticket scam victim surprised by Alicia Keys’ team

BALTIMORE — An Alicia Keys fan who was scammed out of concert tickets is coming out on top.

The singer’s song engineer saw WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii’s report and decided to change the fortunes of the fan by gifting him tickets to a concert in Florida in a few weeks.

“I was just trying to get a discounted rate, thought I was talking to the real Alicia Keys fan club and I got ripped off,” said Moerio Zeigler.

Zeigler hoped to see Keys in concert at MGM National Harbor last month, but the ticket prices were too steep. He started chatting with someone on Facebook willing to give him a good deal and that person later identified themselves as Alicia Keys.

Zeigler then sent $300 for two concert tickets via Zelle.

“I get the tickets and they have no barcode on them. I'm like that's not going to help me,” Zeigler said.

No one, or scammer, can get in the way of this fan. He may have “fallin” for their tricks, but he’s now on fire.

“I got some tickets. I got two tickets, two airline tickets, and I got a hotel stay,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler is being sent to the Alicia Keys concert in Orlando by the singer’s team. Ann Mincieli, her Grammy-winning sound engineer, saw WMAR-2 News’ recent report on an Alicia Keys fan Twitter account and wanted to help him out.

“It shows that she cares about her fans, she doesn’t want the negative vibe, people talking bad about her or people doing things on her behalf in a bad way on her name, so it just shows that she wants to make it right with her fans,” said Zeigler.

He added that he's also learned a lesson.

“You either gotta buy tickets through the site or just not go,” Zeigler said.

Fortunately for him, this bad experience has led to a trip of a lifetime.

“You know, it’s good to know there’s still some good people in the world to make things happen the right way,” said Zeigler. “It’s just really exciting. I’m glad I got in contact with you, I’m glad you made this happen. Easy to work with and you’re on point. What can I say? I do recommend other people contact ‘Matter for Mallory.’”

While Zeigler is getting another chance to see the show, most victims of ticket scams aren’t as lucky.

To avoid losing money in fake ticket scams, use a credit card for online transactions, so you can dispute fraudulent charges.

Buy directly from the artist’s website or venue or look for a reputable reseller.

The Better Business Bureau provided the tips below when searching for a reputable ticket reseller:



Look for ticket resellers that protect buyers. Ticket resellers should have a consumer protection policy and/or be registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Most major ticket resellers will typically provide a full refund if the ticket turns out to be a forgery. It’s a service that’s covered by charging a commission on the sale.

Buying from a reseller that also sells primary tickets adds a layer of protection. For example, Live Nation or TicketMaster will invalidate the original ticket and create an entirely new bar code for you to use. This ensures you are the only one in possession of the resale ticket.

Review the policies before making a purchase. You should only buy tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction and how you will be refunded if the tickets are fake. Also, if the tickets are not available immediately, the reseller should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.

Buy tickets with a credit card. Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not as promised. Watch out for resellers who ask for unusual payment methods, such as sending gift cards or wiring money. This is a red flag.

Tips for finding a good price on tickets:

