This week in Matter for Mallory: New EBT cards roll out and one driver's registration refund

BALTIMORE — This week, Mallory is digging into two consumer issues with real financial impact: Maryland's new effort to protect EBT benefits from theft and how one driver got a refund after questioning an unexpected registration fee.

🚗 Maryland driver questioned her registration fee - and got a refund

When one Maryland driver noticed her registration renewal cost more than expected, she didn't just pay it - she asked questions. After looking into the charge, she discovered she had been overcharged and received a refund, serving as a reminder that it pays to review bills and fees before assuming they're correct.

Maryland driver questioned her registration fee and ended up getting a refund

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💳 Maryland rolls out chip-enabled EBT card after years of benefit theft

Maryland is replacing traditional EBT cards with chip-enabled cards in an effort to combat the skimming schemes that have stolen millions of dollars in food assistance benefits. The added security is designed to make it much harder for thieves to clone cards and steal benefits from families who rely on them.

Maryland rolls out chip-enabled EBT cards after years of benefit theft

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💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Check Before You Pay:....Before paying a bill, renewal fee, or government charge, take a minute to review it. If something doesn't look right, ask questions. A quick phone call or email could save you money - and help uncover an error.

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