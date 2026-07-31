This week in Matter for Mallory: Hole in the Hanover Street Bridge & Storm Repair Scams

BALTIMORE — This week, Mallory is looking at two issues affecting Marylanders: what a newly discovered hole in the Hanover Street Bridge means for commuters, and how homeowners can avoid roofing scams in the wake of severe summer storms.

🌉 Hole spotted in Hanover Street Bridge as Baltimore weighs replacement

A cyclist's photo of a hole in the Hanover Street Bridge raised concerns about the aging structure. City officials say the bridge remains safe to use, repairs are already underway, and long-term plans to replace the more than century-old bridge continue to move forward.

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Hole spotted in Hanover Street Bridge: Repairs underway as Baltimore weighs replacement

🏠 Maryland homeowners warned about roof scams after severe summer storms

As cleanup continues after recent storms, officials are warning homeowners to be cautious of contractors offering unsolicited roof inspections or promising "free" repairs. Experts say taking a few extra steps to verify a contractor before signing a contract can help you avoid becoming the victim of a costly scam.

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Maryland homeowners warned about roof scams after severe summer storms

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Don't Feel Pressured: Whether you're dealing with a home repair or another unexpected issue, don't let anyone rush you into making a decision. Take time to ask questions, compare options, and verify who you're working with before signing on the dotted line.