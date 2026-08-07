This week in Matter for Mallory: A birthday party saved and new safety measures at a crash-prone intersection.

BALTIMORE — This week, Mallory shares how a local nonprofit rescued a child's birthday party after a reptile rescue stopped responding, and why years of complaints are finally leading to safety improvements at a dangerous Glen Burnie intersection.

🦎 Local nonprofit steps in after reptile rescue stops responding before birthday party

What started as a birthday disaster turned into a heartwarming surprise. After a reptile rescue stopped responding just days before a 7-year-old's birthday party, the Baltimore Critter Society stepped in, bringing reptiles - and smiles - to the celebration at no cost. The family later donated their refunded payments to the nonprofit, which hopes the story also raises awareness about reptile adoption and rescue.

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Local nonprofit steps in after reptile rescue stops responding before birthday party

🚧 After years of complaints, state to add warning signs at Glen Burnie crash-prone intersection

After years of concerns from business owners and more than two dozen crashes since 2024, the State Highway Administration says it will install additional warning signs at a Glen Burnie intersection this fall. Residents hope the added signage will slow drivers and prevent future crashes, while officials continue to evaluate long-term safety improvements.

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After years of complaints, state to add warning signs at Glen Burnie crash-prone intersection

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Check Before You Book: Whether you're hiring an entertainer, contractor, or another service provider, ask for references, confirm the booking in writing, and check recent reviews before sending your final payment. A little research upfront can save you time, money, and disappointment.