Thieves are targeting video doorbells; nearly 30 reports in the last month

BALTIMORE — Thieves are targeting video doorbells in Southeast Baltimore. Patterson Park neighbors have reported a string of these thefts in the last month.

Since September 20, the Baltimore Police Department has received 27 reports in the Southeast district. And while cameras are supposed to deter crime, these vandals don’t seem concerned about having their faces recorded.

“Guy just went and pulled it out,” said Tom Prats, who lives near Patterson Park.

Prats and others have shared recordings from their Ring cameras showing the moments right before their cameras were torn down and taken.

“I saw a group of kids and then I saw like a hand, and then I didn’t see anything. So I tried to open it back up again, and then it kept saying video not found,” said Stacie Forrest, whose Ring doorbell was pulled down earlier this month.

Forrest said the same group of kids removed her neighbor’s doorbell camera.

“It looked like it was a game. I walk everyday and was walking back from Patterson Park and noticed that day I counted four people putting up new doorbells,” Forrest said.

Ring has a replacement program. Customers must report the device theft within 15 days of the incident and provide a police report. However, Prats is skeptical it won’t happen again.

“I think that’s great that they replace it for free, with how easy it was to rip off, I’m worried it might not be enough that they’ll just take it again or something,” said Prats.

Forrest is most frustrated by their blatant disregard for other people’s property.

“There’s just something about you thinking you can take something that I worked for. That’s the thing with me. You thinking you can take it, okay you can take it, you can take this ass whooping too because that’s what I was ready to do and I’m just tired of it. Just tired of it,” Forrest said.

She's unsure if Ring will replace her older model and said the crime has cost her time, money, and her sense of security.

“That’s the one thing I have to make me feel safe, and now I don’t have it,” said Forrest.

You would think their brazenness would lead to their capture, but a spokesperson for BPD said there haven’t been any arrests.

“He did not hide his face very well, so I would say he's not the smartest criminal,” Prats said.

BPD added that Southeast commanders are working with the Community Relations Council presidents in that area to make the community aware of the recent thefts.

To better protect your device, mount it where it’s out of reach. For smart video doorbells, there are anti-theft mounts for certain models.

The City also offers a program where eligible households can receive a rebate or voucher when they purchase their own private security camera and register it with the City through the CitiWatch Community Partnership Program.

Since the program launched in April 2020, 336 applicants have applied for a rebate or voucher. So far, 240 applications have been approved, 148 rejected, and 147 are still pending.

According to the Baltimore Finance Department, 535 cameras are registered through the program and 240 households have received rebates in the amount of $31,667. There are 40 pending vouchers, but haven’t yet been released. The City is waiting on procedures based on legislation. And the average wait time to receive a rebate is 30-90 days depending on documentation received and approved.

Click here to apply for the program.