Tax form mix-up: Marylanders report receiving 1099s belonging to someone else

BALTIMORE — Many Marylanders have reported receiving incorrect 1099-G forms from the Comptroller’s Office. While the envelope is addressed to the right person, the sensitive information inside belongs to someone else.

Several impacted individuals sent these incorrect statements to WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii.

“Not only have I received someone else’s sensitive information, but it’s likely that the individual or business who should have received this 1099-G may have my personal details in error, including my Social Security number. This is a significant privacy and security issue, especially as it seems multiple business owners across the state are experiencing similar problems, potentially exposing sensitive data such as Social Security numbers,” said Vianca Buckbee, a childcare provider in Allegany County.

It appears grant recipients have been impacted by this mix-up including childcare providers and port workers who received supplemental funds following the Key Bridge collapse.

WMAR-2 News contacted the Comptroller’s Office to ask about this error and what’s being done about it. The agency just issued the below statement: