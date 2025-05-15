Southwest's free bag era ending: Final weeks to book travel with free luggage through January

BALTIMORE — Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at BWI Marshall Airport, is ending its popular free checked bag policy for flights booked on or after May 28.

The airline, which controls 70 percent of the market and passenger share at BWI, will soon require most passengers to pay for checked luggage – a significant shift from its long-standing "bags fly free" policy that set it apart from competitors.

"Instead of two bags fly free, it's now two bags fly for a fee, and we're still unclear as to how much these bags are going to cost," said Katy Nastro, a travel expert and spokesperson for the Going Travel app.

A Southwest spokesperson said they'll have more to share soon on the bag charge fees. Nastro expects the fees to align with other airlines, typically around $35 to $40 per bag.

"That adds up to roughly $70 for one checked bag, for one round trip. Two bags, $140 added to your bottom line when you're traveling," she said.

Some passengers will still enjoy baggage benefits. A-List Preferred and Business Select passengers will continue to receive two free checked bags, while A-List members and Rapid Rewards credit card holders will get one free bag.

And travelers can lock in the two free checked bag benefit for flights booked before May 28, as long as there are no changes to the reservation. Southwest is currently accepting reservations through January 2026.

The airline is also making several other changes that take effect on May 28: adjusting point rewards (more for Business Select fares, less for Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares), introducing a new Basic fare option, and changing flight credit policies. Credits issued on or after May 28 will expire after one year, or after just six months for Basic fares.

"We come down from outside Philly to Baltimore because there's so much Southwest here and it's easy to get places, it's a bummer. It's definitely going to change our routine for sure," said Jim Brunke, a Southwest traveler.

Alex Blum, who checked three bags on his recent flight, is also unhappy with the shift. "All companies seem to be offering less and charging more these days so they're just joining the club," he said.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the decision comes down to profitability and customer's preferences: "The short answer is that it's about securing our future. We're announcing changes to our business that will help us return to the levels of profitability we all expect and to support our collective long term success. It's also about adapting to what our customers want. Many things have changed post COVID, the loss of short haul demand, a rise in premium demand and a change in customer preferences."

The airline believes passengers prefer assigned seating and premium options like extra legroom, which will become available to book in the second half of this year.

Rachel Brunke disagrees with this assessment. "I would choose them on purpose because you can get the bags and I don't know, I really don't care about the seats and I don't get why people do," she said.

Without these differentiating factors, the question remains whether passengers will continue to prioritize flying Southwest.

"It really comes down to price. Convenience is another factor that is a close second, but it does really come down to price," Nastro said.

Jim Brunke added, "It's definitely going to make us think twice the next time we go to book somewhere."

Southwest is also offering new benefits to Southwest Rapid Rewards Cardmembers. Cardmembers will have the opportunity to select a seat, regardless of fare type purchased, receive a boarding benefit, and receive their first checked bag free (for up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation).

Southwest will offer additional benefits to A-List and A-List Preferred Tier Members across their travel experience, including preferred seating, checked bags (for up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation), earlier boarding, and other inflight experience enhancements.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.