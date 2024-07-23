Senate subcommittee investigation finds big banks are failing to reimburse users scammed on Zelle

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) issued a 62-page report on Zelle’s “insufficient consumer protection” when users lost money to scammers.

Despite a legal mandate to reimburse fraud, the committee found consumers who reported scams were infrequently reimbursed by their financial institutions.

According to the report released early Tuesday morning, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo collectively reimbursed consumers for approximately 38 percent, or $64 million, of the $166 million worth of fraud disputes at these banks in 2023, leaving over $100 million worth of fraud disputes unreimbursed that year. JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America rejected scam disputes worth a combined total of approximately $560 million from 2021-2023.

In its 13-month investigation, the committee also found that JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo policies and procedures in place for investigating claims allowed broad discretion for employees to deny claims based solely on internal documentation in certain instances with little transparency to consumers.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii has reported extensively on this issue.

Most recently, she spoke with a woman who lost over $3,400 when someone posing as a Bank of America representative convinced her there had been an unauthorized transaction on her account. In order to reverse it, she was told to send the stolen amount to a claims number via Zelle. The number belonged to a scammer and the transfer was irreversible. She called her bank within minutes of the incident, but was told there was nothing they could do.

READ MORE: A year after Zelle rule change, fraud victims and lawmakers seek clarity on reimbursement policy

In March 2023, Sofastaii also reported on Zelle’s plans to implement a rule change to begin reimbursing victims of certain imposter scams, however, Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator of Zelle declined to provide details on who qualifies for these protections.

READ MORE: Zelle's operator confirms fraud rule change, but current users lack recourse

The PSI is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to discuss their findings and to hear from Zelle’s CEO plus executives of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo.