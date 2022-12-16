Scammers are impersonating a non-profit organization helping to find lost pets

BALTIMORE — It's the season of giving, but not everyone deserves your donation. Scammers are impersonating reputable charities.

A non-profit organization that helps find missing pets said their logo is being used to steal hundreds of dollars from desperate pet owners.

Denise Harris, co-founder of Lost Animal Resource Group (LARG), sees fraudsters comment on missing pet posts on social media.

“A comment, something like, ‘Text this number. These people helped me find my dog in two days. They were great, don't delay,’” said Harris.

The texter then pretends to be with a legitimate missing animal organization and asks for a deposit.

“It'll cost this much, but if you send us a $200 deposit we can get the ball rolling,” Harris said.

But LARG is a non-profit organization. They don't charge for services or advice, they only accept donations.

“These are people who probably under normal circumstances wouldn't send random cash to a text number of someone they've never heard of, but these are people that are feeling very desperate, so they're not even thinking clearly,” added Harris.

The Missing Animal Response Network (MARN) has posted names, cash app usernames, and conversations with these scammers on their website.

Whether it's a fake plea, or an impostor, many people fall for charity scams because they want to help.

“Sometimes they do it with the vet thing, he was hit by a car, I'm trying to collect money to pay for the vet bills and it tugs at people's heartstrings,” said Harris.

If your pet goes missing, LARG urges owners not to chase after them.

“Get posters up in the area, you want to put a feeding station up at the house or wherever the dog escaped from, which would be food, water, the owner's dirty clothes because when dogs get out, they try to find their way back home or to where they last saw their owner,” said Bob Swensen, a professional pet tracker and co-founder of LARG.

When you spot them, sit quietly until your pet approaches you.

“If it's even been a few hours, they go into this survival mode, which is programmed into them that everything is a threat, even their mommy, until they get close enough to smell their owner they sometimes don't even recognize them,” said Harris.

Trackers, such as Swensen and Carmen Brothers with Professional Pet Trackers, do charge for their services, and if one is needed, LARG or MARN can recommend someone reputable, but it's important not to panic. Pause before sending money until you can verify the person is who they say they are.

That goes for any charitable organization. Look them up on the IRS's website and check that they're registered with the state. Pay with a credit card. And use websites like Guidestar, Charity Watch, and Charity Navigator to see the charity's rating and how much of their donations go directly to their cause.