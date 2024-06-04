“Patience, not panic” Students and parents awaiting financial award awards following flawed FAFSA rollout

BALTIMORE — Some parents and students are still waiting to hear about their college financial aid status. Delays in releasing the simplified Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) also caused a delay in colleges and universities issuing financial aid awards.

“So, it was really only in April that we started getting information on the FAFSA, which is many months later than usual,” said Dr. Candace Caraco, Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs with the University System of Maryland (USM).

USM is made up of 12 institutions and 3 regional higher education centers. Caraco said all USM universities have started awarding financial aid, but the process likely won't be completed until later this month.

“We know they're anxious. You know, our staff is very anxious about this too. They want to be helpful to the students, they want to be clear with the students and it's just difficult when we still have information we can't confirm yet from the federal government,” Caraco explained.

This all stems back to the delayed rollout of the simplified FAFSA. The update to the 40-year-old form was mandated by Congress and supposed to make it easier for students to apply for financial aid, but as of May 24, 15.6 percent fewer students in Maryland completed the form so far this year compared to last year, according to the National College Attainment Network.

Timing could be a factor. The form, which is typically available in October, didn't come out until December 30 with many users reporting glitches and issues.

“I think that the delay and the initial challenges with the new software put us behind. I think Maryland, like other states, is slowly catching up, but it is definitely a concern that fewer people have completed the FAFSA,” Caraco added.

Last Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona pledged a full-scale review of the financial aid office and outlined steps to improve the design, structure, and processes within the office. But for now, parents and students are left scrambling. Many are unable to make plans for how they'll pay for college until they know how much they'll receive in assistance.

“I think patience, not panic," said Caraco. "We know it's an anxiety ridden time, but you know, try to be calm, don't panic, the aid is there. Make sure you do the FAFSA and then work with your institution. You'll see the aid, and everything can still work out for you by fall."

USM institutions pushed back their deadlines for students to confirm their attendance. Caraco said it's on a school-by-school basis, so students should contact their school directly if they have any questions.

And while the deadline to submit the FAFSA to be eligible for additional aid from the state was June 1, students should still complete the form to be eligible for federal aid.

For additional information on changes to the FAFSA form, click here.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission administers state financial aid programs. For more information on eligibility, click here.