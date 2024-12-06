Missing trees, misleading ornaments & mini yard inflatables: Shoppers disappointed by holiday decorations

BALTIMORE — While you prepare to deck the halls and hang those Christmas lights, double check the websites claiming to sell holiday cheer.

“People are definitely out there spending more, and scammers know that,” said Clay Campbell the Director of Marketing for the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland.

On average, consumers are expected to spend $71.36 per person on holiday decorations this year, according to the National Retail Federation, compared to $60.43 in 2020. However, certain items will cost you a lot more.

“The scammer is able to get, you know, sometimes, $300 - $400 for these trees. They offer it a slight discount in comparison to a reputable website,” said Campbell.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau put out an alert for a company called AdjustableTrees after receiving reports from customers that they made payments via Zelle or Venmo, but never received the product or a refund.

“These payment methods are pretty convenient, but they don't offer any protection,” Campbell warned.

And the BBB said it’s happening again this year.

A reverse image search shows the exact same product photos on other retailer's websites. The customer service phone number rings until you get a message that the call cannot be completed as dialed, and the company claims to be a BBB accredited business.

“They never ship the item, and the customer is never able to contact the business, because this business is not actually at the location that's listed on their website,” said Campbell.

Homeowners are also taking their decorations outside and hiring individuals to hang their lights, but sometimes they’re a no-show.

"If you are interested in doing something like this, it is important that you do your research and it's not just a fly-by-night operation,” said Ted Carter, president of Pinehurst Landscaping.

Carter is a professional when it comes to large light installments and recommends homeowners hire someone with experience.

“You don't want to have anyone getting onto your roof that isn't properly trained and insured. You also want to make sure someone actually has experience in designing lighting that they're not just haphazardly installing lights,” said Carter.

If you’re looking for less hassle, inflatable yard decorations have become more popular.

“You know those giant snowmen or giant Santa Clauses? When people are buying these items, they either don't come at all, or they show up and they're a lot smaller than they expected,” said Campbell.

Inaccurate website descriptions deceived a woman expecting a massive rainbow Christmas tree. Instead, she received a colorful feather duster lookalike.

And another shopper thought they were getting a Grinch Christmas advent calendar with dimensional characters, but the ornaments that arrived were flat, plastic, and miniature.

When shopping online, do a little research before buying from a company you’ve never heard of. Check their address, contact information, return policy, use a credit card, and screenshot the item description so you can dispute the transaction if you run into any issues with your order.

Scammers are also tracking your buying habits and targeting you through social media ads. Before purchasing anything based on a photo in your feed, look into the company first.

