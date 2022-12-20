Massive spending bill includes relief for SNAP fraud victims

BALTIMORE — The major spending bill introduced by lawmakers early Tuesday morning would fund the government through next fall. The $1.7 trillion package needs to pass by midnight Friday to avert a government shutdown.

Among the 4,155 pages of funding priorities is language that would help victims whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) funds were stolen through card skimming and card cloning.



NEW: 4,000+ page omnibus includes language that would require states to reimburse SNAP fraud victims.

This would apply to victims whose benefits were stolen btwn 10/1/22-9/30/24.@Call_Me_Dutch's team tells me they're still working on a permanent fix with his bill. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/OZ24YMobJI — Mallory Sofastaii WMAR (@mal_sofastaii) December 20, 2022

WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii has reported extensively on this issue. As of October 31, Maryland families have reported losing over a million dollars in federal assistance benefits to thieves.

While states and localities can use their own funds to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits, only four currently do so: California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington, DC.

If the spending bill were to pass as it's drafted, states would be required to replace benefits that are determined by the State agency to have been stolen through card skimming, card cloning, or similar fraudulent methods. However, this would only apply to victims whose benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2024.

This also does not apply to victims whose Temporary Cash Assistance benefits were stolen through the same fraudulent methods.



In November, Maryland Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger introduced federal legislation that would replace SNAP benefits stolen due to identity theft or skimming. According to a spokesperson with his office, Congressman Ruppersberger will continue his push for legislation to create a permanent solution.

“This is a holiday miracle for so many families who have lost their grocery money through no fault of their own,” Congressman Ruppersberger said in a news release. “It’s a real gift for many Americans who are struggling including seniors, disabled individuals and families going through hard times. SNAP theft is a despicable crime that preys on the most vulnerable among us and I am thrilled that many of these victims will be made whole through this legislation.”

Sofastaii reached out to the Maryland Department of Human Services for their response to the spending bill legislation. This story will be updated with their response.